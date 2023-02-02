522,000 PVCs still uncollected in Edo, says INEC

.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

LESS than three weeks to the general elections, the Edo State Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday disclosed that 522,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) were yet to be collected in the state.

The uncollected PVCs comprised of both the old and the new PVCs from the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The State INEC Voter Education officer, Mr Timidi Wariowie who stated in Benin during a town hall meeting on Youths Participation in the forthcoming election organised by a non-governmental organisation, Yes Project tagged, “Value Your Votes Najia.”

He said “As at Thursday, out of the new 419, 000 PVCs, 299,000 have been collected, while about 120,000 are still uncollected. Also about 402, 000 old PVC are yet to be collected in the state”

He said when the distribution of the new PVCs commenced, the daily collection was above 20,000 but now the daily collection has reduced to between 1000, 2000 and 3000 across the 18 local governments.

The Executive Director, Yes Project, Oche Precious, said the event was to sensitize and reawaken the youth on the need to cast their vote come February 25 and March 11 elections.