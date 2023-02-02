Abiodun inspects 21Km Atan-Lusada-Agbara Road, assures of timely completion

…as he commissions Agbara Fire Service Station

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has assured residents of Agbara in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state that his administration would intensify efforts to complete the ongoing construction of the Atan-Lusada-Agbara road, to further boost the socio-economic development of the area and the state.

The governor gave the assurance during the inauguration of the State Fire and Safety Services Station at Agbara town, as part of his second term campaign tour to Ado-Odo/Ota LG.

Abiodun noted that the road leading to the largest industrial hub in the country had been in a deplorable condition for long without any attention by previous governments.

He said, “This local government is very important to Ogun State and Nigeria. It is the local government that made us the industrial capital of Nigeria. It is one of the most populous local government areas in our state.

“I am here to inspect the 21-Kilometre Atan-Lusada-Agbara road. This road had been in bad condition for a very long time and neglected by previous administrations. Trailers were falling on the road and this made industries to relocate to Ghana and other neighbouring countries.

“The situation made the Agbara Industrial Estate a shadow of itself. With the little we have done, economic activities are being revived. We will intensify efforts to ensure that the road is completed and when I come here next time, it will be for the commissioning”, the governor stated.

He explained that the new fire station, provided with state-of-the-art facilities and an ambulance point, for quick response to emergencies, was in fulfilment of the promises he made during his campaign tour in 2019, saying that three other stations had been built in Mowe, Ibafo and Isheri.

Abiodun decried the enormous infrastructural deficit in the area, especially good road network, saying “this has led to the suffering of the people, who are mainly traders and farmers”.

He emphasized that his administration would always prioritize the infrastructure needs of the people to further accelerate the economic well-being of the people, calling on the people to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs).

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Mrs. Olufemi Ilori, stated that 150 Fire Officers had been employed, while four new fire stations had been built to boost service delivery.

The Chairman, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, Sheriff Musa, in his remarks, described the fire station as long awaited, saying it would help curbing fire incidences in the area.