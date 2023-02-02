‘All men cheat’, Olori Sekinat Elegushi reveals why she’s unshaken despite second wife

By Ada Osadebe

The first wife of Elegushi of Ikare land, Olori Sekinat Elegushi has revealed why she is unbothered by her husband’s numerous marital affairs.

She made this known in an interview with BBC where she claimed that there is no man that doesn’t cheat on his wife.

Justifying her husband’s ways around women, she seems to be unbothered by his affairs, knowing fully well in her words “I’m the number one, and my husband puts me first. I remain unshaken because I know my position as his wife.”

However, she added that even when he got a second wife, she wasn’t moved because she remains the first and no one can take her place.

She said,” There is no man that doesn’t cheat. All men cheat. Even though my hubby has girlfriends, he respects me and put me first.

“No woman can shake me because I know my position as his wife. I remain the first. No one can take my place”.