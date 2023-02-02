Alleged blackmail against military: We stand by our petition to Buhari, says CUPP 

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has said it stands firmly by its letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, asking him to investigate certain politicians in Kogi State over an alleged attempt to cause mayhem in a bid to disrupt the forthcoming elections.

The CUPP, in a statement jointly signed by 19 of it’s leaders, said arising from a crucial meeting of Steering Committee members in Abuja, on Thursday, members passed a resolution to distance the Coalition from a statement said to have been signed by one of its spokespersons against collective decision.

The leaders of the Coalition frowned at what they described as “wicked blackmail” of Ikenga Ugochinyere by a senatorial candidate, which they said, “pressured Ikenga to make the release precipitately.”

They insisted that security agencies should investigate allegations that militants were imported to rally last year, among others, adding that their intervention was a patriotic one.

“The Coalition stands by everything written in that petition, including a demand for the investigation of the allegation making the rounds in Kogi State of importing Niger Delta Militants to join a rally last year in Kogi State,” the CUPP leaders said.

They pointed out that the CUPP had its hierarchy of leadership and should not be confused as the sole ownership of a single individual, saying that “a letter signed by bonafide leaders and members of the Coalition cannot in anyway be referred to as fake.”

The CUPP leaders had, in a letter, titled: URGENT NEED TO ARREST AND PROSECUTE POLITICIANS TRYING TO SCUTTLE THE 2023 ELECTIONS BY BLACKMAILING OUR MILITARY, signed by 15 leaders, singled out the candidate as the alleged “number one promoter of insecurity” in the state and urged the President to direct the security agencies to act on several petitions against her.

According to the leaders of the opposition force, their intervention was necessary in view of the implications of unfounded allegations against the Nigerian military at a time the citizens should give them all the support to tame insecurity in the country at large.

They were referring to a petition to the President by a law firm, which they described as a sponsored blackmail by “a desperate politician or a group of disgruntled politicians hellbent on compromising the security of the state prior to the coming elections in order to give free reins to terror and thuggery in their favour.”

The CUPP frowned at the misinformation reportedly contained in the statement, saying no member whose signature was on the CUPP petition to the President denied appending his signature.