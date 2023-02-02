Amosun keeps lying as he joins ADC, says Governor Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has put a lie to the claim made by his predecessor that he renovated a Model School built for N830m with N3b.

A statement issued in Abeokuta by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, said: “Little doubt he is called Irokunle (a house full of lies) because he is known for dishing out putrid lies all the time.

“As a governor he promised to do everything and did virtually nothing. He abandoned most of them after claiming to have paid 100 percent for them. We are known as a promise-keeping administration. We promised only what we could do and did all that we promised.

“For emphasis, we didn’t spend even N300m on any model school that he built for N26biilion with no one of them completed”

The statement added that “it is not surprising that the former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“What is surprising is that he has upped his deceit and political shenanigans by feasting on falsehood started last week by Biyi Otegbeye, his new party’s candidate.

“While Otegbeye was awe-struck by the finesse of the Gateway City Centre and put a figure of N7b on a N350m project, Amosun at the flag off of Otegbeye campaign rally lied to have completed a Model School at Kobape and slammed a N3b as renovation cost on the said school.

“The cost of converting that abandoned project is modest and not in billions despite the value it confers on the moribund school.

“It is a shame that the former governor does not know the difference between converting an abandoned project to a socially desirable Tech Hub at this age and time.

“Rather than applauding the ingenuity of Gov. Abiodun for converting the moribund model school to a functional tech hub within three weeks of assuming office, Amosun is resorting to blackmail.

“It should be noted that barely 24 hours to the mark of his 100 days in office, Gov. Abiodun launched the Ogun Tech hub in Abeokuta, the State capital.

“The conversion of the model school to a Tech hub facility was in the interest of the Gateway State.

“Gov. Abiodun will want to reiterate that his administration would complete all inherited projects capable of improving the fortunes of the people”.

The statement added that: “One major interesting aspect of these Tech Hubs is that you will all recall that we have promised that any inherited projects that have bearing and will impact the development of our dear State will not be abandoned.

“Although, the facility being utilized for these Tech Hubs was initially meant for another thing, but, the fact remains that even when the facility had been largely abandoned and could not be used for initial purpose, we are converting it to the advantage of our dear State.

“Let me therefore use this opportunity to reassure the people of Ogun State that this Administration will not engage in unnecessary vendetta or self-aggrandisement. Our administration will complete all inherited projects that have the potential to benefit our people. They are funded with the commonwealth of the people of Ogun State.”

“Ours is an Administration that is irrevocably committed to good governance based on prudent public financial management towards providing a conducive environment for individual prosperity of the people of Ogun State and the wholesome development of our dear State.”

Abiodun, however, assured that the tech hub has been training hundreds of tech savvy people to become ideas incubators and tech- prenuers that are positioning Ogun State as a key center for innovations in the country

“The long term vision is to make Ogun State the One-Stop-Shop for Innovation in Africa, thereby making our dear State one of the most conducive places to build a start-up company on the continent.

“It is on that of the 15 Model Schools that Amosun laid, it is Akin Ogunpola College that remains the only one of the proposed model schools used for academic activities. After the summer camp, the school admitted pupils for the 2017 and 2018 academic sessions.

‘But in 2019, due to dwindling enrolment and the fact that it was a fee-paying secondary school that charged higher than even most private schools in the State, government had to shut down the school that negates our free policy of the government”, the statement concluded.