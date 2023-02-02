Bandits brandish new naira notes in viral video

By Biodun Busari

A notorious terrorist leader, Kachalla Baleri and some of his deputies suspected to be bandits terrorising the North West were seen brandishing new naira notes in a viral video amid cash scarcity plaguing Nigerians.

Recall Nigerians have been subjected to the frustration of trying to get new notes since the extension of the deadline for the phase-out of old notes by the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In the midst of this untold hardship, the bandit leader, in the video published online on Wednesday, claimed that he had enough of the new naira notes.

Baleri, who communicated in the Hausa language in the two minutes 20 seconds video clip, claimed he was in possession of nearly N10 million of the new naira notes.

He also claimed he had enough new naira notes to acquire more weapons, the currency he might have allegedly received from relatives of abductees, according to Defence Times, a news platform on Twitter.

Vanguard Check revealed that the video was posted alongside a picture on the Twitter handle, @DefencetimesNG.

“Scarcity of Naira: Notorious bandit leader Kachalla Baleri release video clip displaying new naira notes he received from N10 million ransom in N200, N500, N1000 denominations,” @DefencetimesNG tweeted.