Celtic maintain nine-point lead over Rangers

Celtic’s lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership remains at nine points after comfortable 3-0 wins for both sides of the Glasgow divide on Wednesday.

All three of Celtic’s goals over Livingston came before half-time as Ange Postecoglou’s men took another step towards retaining their title.

Greg Taylor’s drive opened the scoring before the ball rebounded off Daizen Maeda from an attempted clearance and into the net.

Kyogo Furuhashi then extended his lead as the league’s top scorer in first-half stoppage time for his 21st goal of the season.

Postecoglou was full of praise for the Japanese striker.

He is a quality player, he is always a threat,” said the former Australia boss.

“He has composure in his finishing, passion and energy and his appetite to work on everything makes us a better team.”

Rangers ended Hearts’ 10-game unbeaten run with a dominant display at Tynecastle.

Alfredo Morelos scored twice for Michael Beale’s men and saw another two goals ruled out for offside.

Malik Tillman was also on target as Rangers extended Beale’s unbeaten start in charge to 11 games.

“We can’t drop from that standard now,” said Beale.

“We should have scored more and have started to keep clean sheets regularly, which is the sign of a good team.”

Elsewhere, Aberdeen’s woes went on despite a change of management as the Dons were beaten 3-1 at home by St Mirren.

Dundee United sank to the bottom of the table after a 1-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Kilmarnock.

St Johnstone moved seven points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win at Motherwell.