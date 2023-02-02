Court orders INEC to accept Labour Party candidates in 24 states

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to accept and recognize the nomination of candidates of the Labour Party, LP, in 24 states of the federation for the forthcoming general elections.

Justice Inyang Ekwo made the order while delivering judgements in different suits that were brought before the court by the party.

The court held that INEC should accept and publish the list of candidates the LP submitted to it from the affected states, either manually or through its electronic nomination portal.

It faulted the electoral body which it said violated sections 31, 33 and 36 of the Electoral Act, 2022, when it rejected the list of LP’s candidates on the premise that its nomination portal was not functional.

Some of the states affected by the court judgement, are; Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Lagos, Kaduna, Oyo, Benue, Bauchi, Ebonyi and Ekiti States.

Others are; Katsina, Bayelsa, Niger, Rivers, Sokoto, Akwa Ibom, Gombe, Borno, Osun, Adamawa and Cross River.