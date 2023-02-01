Customers eulogies Pointek on service delivery milestones

Clients of Nigeria’s sought after Communication brand, Pointek, has continued to pour eulogies on the company for its outstanding milestones in delivering top notch services.

Alphonsus Idim, a foremost Client said, I have been patronizing Pointek for almost a decade, and they have never failed me. From the supply, to the functionality, I give it to them

Another top Client, Victoria Nwabueze, who spoke at the company’s premises, when she was asked about her experience, she was quoted thus:

“I’m advanced in age, so, I don’t really need some of the excesses of equipments, because before I retired, Pointek used to supply me goods.

I can stay at my office then, put a call through to the company, and they will respond, now I am home, I still do business with them.

People should treat their Clients with decorum and respect, because, as Clients, we go to where we are valued, and where we can get good products,” she concluded.