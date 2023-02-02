Fuel scarcity: CSO calls for legalisation of artisanal refineries

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

AS a panacea to the lingering fuel scarcity in the country, the federal government has been urged to legalize artisanal refineries in the Niger Delta to enable the youths of the region to legally engage in carrying out the refining of crude oil products.

The Executive Director, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, YEAC, Fyneface Fyneface, made the call in Emeyal Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State during a stakeholders/ community engagement on “Just Energy Transition In Nigeria.”

He pointed out that just like the federal government Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative, PAGMI, which made it possible for youths in some parts of the north to legally mine gold, the same initiative can be applied to the Niger Delta region that it can innovate artisanal refining and make it more environmental friendly and legalize it for the youths to carry out refining without polluting the soil.

According to Fyneface, the country is experiencing fuel crisis because artisanal refineries which have been contributing to the energy needs of the country despite their impact on the environment have been destroyed.

On energy transition, he said the federal government announcement that from 2060 Nigeria will be transiting from fossils fuel to renewable energy implies that fossils fuel found under the soil of oil producing communities will not be useful again after that time, hence the need for the community people to know the plans government is making and see the possibility of how they can be included.

He said: “The process of legalising artisanal refineries is something we have developed at Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, YEAC, we called it the Presidential Artisanal Crude Oil Development Initiative, PACODI, it is an initiative that we believe that it can innovate artisanal refining and make it more environmental friendly and legalize it for them to carry it without pollution to the soil.

“The federal government has done it for youths who are involved in illegal gold mining in parts of the north whereby they establish the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative, PAGMI, I believe that in the Niger Delta if they can legalize artisanal refining through PACODI, it will help the youths to be legally engaged in carrying out the refining they are doing.

“Today we have fuel scarcity in this country it is because artisanal refineries have been destroyed and they have been contributing to the energy needs of the country despite their impact of their activities on the environment, So we believe that if they can legalize it especially as deregulation is coming on board and government is going to withdraw subsidy it will go a long way to address the energy needs of the various communities and create jobs in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

“What we are doing today is stakeholders and community engagement on just energy transition in Nigeria and we are coming to communities across the Niger Delta region of Nigeria to sensitize people on the National Just Energy Transition plan.

“The federal government has announced that from 2060 Nigeria will be transiting from fossils fuel to clean and renewable energy which they have adopted gas as the solution, that is to say that fossils fuel found under their soil is not going to be useful again after that time.

“So the community people should get to know the plans government is making and see the possibility of how they could be included. So the theme of what we are doing today is From Exclusion to Inclusion, Government has excluded the community people in their plans and we think that they need to be included, so we are creating awareness on what they need to know so that they can be part of the just energy transition plans of the the federal government.”

Also speaking, the Bayelsa State Coordinator and Advocacy Officer, YEAC, Comrade Philip Godfrey, said the goal of the stakeholders and community engagement is to raise the awareness on energy transition to the community people and also make them understand that they are stakeholders and their voice needs to be heard and they need to also raise their voice as regards to the sensitive issues concerning the transition from fossils fuel to renewable energy.

In his speech, the Vice Chairman of Community Development Committee, CDC, of Emeyal Community, Mr Alfred Apagha, who described the community engagement and sensitization as an eye opener, and commended the YEAC for the sensitization.

He called on the federal government to make plans to include oil producing communities in the energy transition policy as they have suffered the negative effects of oil exploration for decades without commensurate benefits.