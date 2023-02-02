Glitch Africa charts path for African Music 

For so long, a major criticism of the Afrobeats genre is that artistes were merely recording artistes, who did not put effort into their stagecraft. All that fans got at shows were lip-syncing sessions, coupled with energetic jumping, and a baptism of water (depending on who was performing).

This lack of stagecraft made fans turn to artistes from alternative genres such as Highlife, RnB, Folk, and even Alte when looking to enjoy live performances.

However, with mainstream Afrobeats going global in recent years, the need to revive live performances in popular music became paramount. Established in 2021, Glitch Africa has revived live performances in African Music pushing artistes to the limits of their creativity.

“The idea for Glitch Africa came from the need to create a platform where emerging African artistes can be discovered, showcasing them through live music performances,” says Amakhian Best, Cofounder, Glitch Africa.

True to his words, a Glitch Africa Live Performance has become a sort of rite of passage for every breakout African star. In the past two years, artistes like Asake, Camidoh, Ruger, Pheelz, Libianca, Gyakie, BNXN, Lojay, Victony, and Black Sherif have in the months following their Glitch Africa sessions, gone on to gain global recognition.

Glitch Africa’s initiative is pushing the next generation of Afrobeats stars to the best of their ability, by providing them with the tools to perform acoustic and stripped versions of their best songs. This has helped to establish them as performing artistes that can hold their own on the world’s biggest stages.

While the focus of Glitch Africa has been on emerging stars, they have also shone light on some global African stars. From Rema’s magnificent rendition of Divine to Joeboy’s amazing performance of Contour, and Stonebwoy’s soulful performance of Therapy. Also, the biggest Afrobeats breakout star of 2022 – Asake’s soulful rendition of the single “Baba God” from his debut EP went viral on TikTok and Twitter.



In staying true to the name, Glitch Africa has spread its wings from its main base of Lagos, Nigeria to other parts of Africa. This move started with the establishment of Glitch Africa studio in Ghana in 2022. Ghanaian artistes that have been hosted on the Platform include Gyakie, King Promise, KiDi, Kelvyn Boy, and more. The platform kicked off 2023 with an expansion to South Africa – a Johannesburg studio.

Famed for their innovation, The Glitch gospel platform was set up to spotlight talented gospel artists. Also, under Glitch Africa’s wings is The Glitch Africa Studios, a podcast network set up in 2021, Home to top charting podcast including ‘The Honest Bunch’ among others.

