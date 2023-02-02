Group vows to check quacks in automobile sector

.

.Sets to launch “Find Mech” platform

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Auto Mechanics Association of Nigeria expressed determination to checkmate the ugly trend of unqualified auto technicians known as quacks in the sector.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on the planned launch of a platform for seamless access to authentic mechanics, the Chief Operating Officer, COO, of the group, Oladipupo Akinfaye, stated that the vehicle owners in Nigeria will no longer be exposed to the exploitation and agonies of unqualified auto technicians and quacks.

He noted that their unprofessional activities have turned many vehicle owners to debtors as a result of ignorance of those who pretend to be auto engineers or auto technicians.

Akinfaye said the idea is to connect vehicle owners to high professionals and reliable automobile technicians in the country.

“Nigeria is a developing country with hardworking citizens who work hard to earn their living so the time has come to arrest the trends and activities of quacks in the industry,” he stated.

Akinfaye said qualified technicians across all areas in the automobile industry with up to date knowledge are pulled into single structure called “Find Mech” designed to enable vehicle owners including corporate organization find professionals around where they are.

He said car owners can easily access the services of qualified automobile professionals within the location where they experience challenges with their vehicles as a qualified technician will be just a phone call away.

Akinfaye said the idea will help in the reduction of traffic congestion and bottlenecks that are usually caused by vehicle breakdowns on the road and contribute positively to traffic management in most cities.

Dignitaries and organizations expected at the official lauch schedule Ed to take place later in February, includes: Engineer Toriola the permanent secretary Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State, Lagos Sector Commander FRSC, President Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Management of Lagos State Parks and Garages, Executives of NATA and other similar umbrella associations of auto technicians from all the states are expected to participate in the event.