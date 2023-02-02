Igbinedion begins electrification projects in communities

.

By Ozioruva Aliu,BENIN CITY

THE candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ovia Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, Barr. Omosede Igbinedion, has begun electrification projects in Siluko community and other communities in Ovia Southwest local government area.

Igbinedion began the project three days after she visited Siluko as part of her Ward to ward campaign ahead of the elections where lders in the community said that their greatest need was to be connected to the national grid.

They said they have not had electricity for many years despite repeated promises by politicians.

The former lawmaker assured the community elders that the contractor would soon be mobilised to commence the project with her personal money.

Barr. Igbinedion who listed her achievements as a lawmaker said she has become aware of the needs of the people.

She stated that she would ensure the rural farmers had access to federal government support for farmers when elected.

According to her, “I have heard what you want. I will not wait to be elected before commencing this important project to your communities.

“Do not believe the lies of other political parties. You have tested them and see the hardship they brought on us.

“Vote for me and all PDP candidates. Apart from this electricity project, the farmers will get support and your wives will be empowered.”

Spokesman for Siluko community, Adegbenro Omofolarin, said Omosede has proven to be a good politician.

Omofolarin said they were surprised that the electrification began sooner than they expected and pledged their support for her election.