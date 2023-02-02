I’ve key to unlock Nigeria from shackles of misrule – Kola Abiola

*Kola Abiola

By Adeola Badru

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola has promised to restore the fortune and aspirations of Nigerians if elected president in 2023.

He promised to bring difference, sincerity and true governance and make policies that would uplift every Nigerian from the shackles of misrule and underdevelopment.

Abiola made the promise yesterday in Ibadan, while speaking, during his presidential campaign rally, held at the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan.

The PRP presidential candidate said there was the need for Nigerians to vote for their future, adding that the “2023 general election is not about sentiment.”

“We will serve as bridge builders that will restore the future of our dear country,” he added.

Abiola noted that the PRP was poised to sustain the legacy of the party’s founding fathers, including his late father, Moshood Abiola, Aminu Kano, Balarabe Musa, Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe amongst others.

“These are people who have been selfless and have lived their lives for the common good of the people and it is a challenge for myself and my vice presidential candidate, Haro Zego.”

“We have a reputation to protect; we are bound and enticed by the legacies of the past regimes or godfathers.

“We will bring a difference, sincerity and true governance and make policies that will uplift every Nigerian,” Abiola said.

He also mentioned that his candidature, alongside his running mate, would serve as mentorship for the next set of future politicians, as he canvassed for the teeming support of all and sundry.

Noting that he understood the country very well and has the credibility to lead it in 2023, Abiola stressed that he has remained a force to reckon with in the Nigerian political space.

He said the PRP identified with the common man, adding that the party is well-known and acceptable at the grassroots level.

Asked why he thinks he is a force in the Nigerian political space, he said: “I am whom you see; I have travelled all over Nigeria either by road or by air. I have done politicking in this country since 1979 particularly 1992/1993.”

“I understand Nigeria. I have worked with very senior people and I have learnt from them over the years. And I have honestly believed I have the intuition, the patience and the credibility to serve Nigeria.”

“Everybody knows who I am, where I came from. There is no missing gap in my history. It’s a matter of understanding the responsibility you are about to carry. I was given enormous responsibilities from a very tender age. And I don’t take things beyond my control.”