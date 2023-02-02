Kaduna Police rescue 6yr-old-child sold for N100k

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has announced the rescue of a 6-year-old stolen child who was earlier sold for N100 000.

The police said “on the 23rd January, 2023 at about 0400hours the Command received a report that one Hajara Ashiru ‘f’ 6yrs old was missing and the Command immediately mobilised Operatives, swung into action and one Safiya Iliyasu ‘f’ 32yrs who is a neighbor to the parents of the missing child was arrested and interrogated.”

“During the course of investigation the following suspects were equally arrested; (1) Hussaina Adamu ‘f’ 45yrs old of Hayin Mal. Bello and (2) Rukayya Abubakar ‘f’ 32yrs old of Dirkaniya Quaters Kaduna in connection to the disappearance of the child. The victim was rescued unhurt after having been sold for the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) in which a part payment of Five Thousand Naira (N5,000) was made to the prime suspect Safiya Iliyasu. The victim has since been handed over to her parents. Case under investigation and will be charged to court of competent jurisdiction on completion.”

Also , operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested 13 suspects in January for various crimes which included banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal trafficking in firearms, theft, child stealing, illegal trading of currency and other heinous crimes.

While briefing journalists in Kaduna, Spokesperson of the Command,DSP Muhammed Jalige on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku, said in the course of investigations into some of these cases, a number of recoveries were made which included one (1) AK47 Rifle, three (3) locally made fabricated revolver rifles, two (2) motorcycles, fifteen (15) cartridges, nine hundred and twenty five naira (925,000.00) cash and three (3) mobile phones.

“At this juncture, permit me to elucidate briefly on each of these cases as follows;

On the 27th January, 2023 at about 1100 hours following a credible intelligence on the activities of unlawful trading of the Re-designed Naira Notes, DPO Sabon Gari Zaria led his patrol team to Dadi motor park Sabon Gari Zaria where they raided and arrested two (2) currency hawkers, namely; (1) Dalhatu Yusuf ‘m’ 32yrs and (2) Muhammad Kabir ‘m’ 18yrs all of Samaru Zaria and recovered different denominations of both old and the redesigned Naira Note from them.”

” Also in a related development, one Thomas Tokan ‘m’ of Hanwa area who is a security personnel attached to Stanbic IBTC Bank PZ branch was also arrested at the bank premises selling the re-designed Naira notes. Investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

He said on the 25th January, 2023 at about 1700 hours, the gallant Operatives of the Command acted on a credible intelligence, arrested one Sani Mamuda Hanazuwa ‘m’ aged 25yrs, a known notorious kidnapper, who have been on the Command’s wanted list.

“During the course of investigation the suspect confessed to have participated in more than ten kidnapping operations in Kaduna State alongside his gang members in which they have collected several ransom payments and killed at least two of their victims. The suspect is currently assisting the Police in investigation with a view to arresting his accomplices currently at large.”

He explained further that on the 17th January, 2023 at about 1340hours the operatives of the Command while on a Clearance Patrol/Stop and Search operation along Jos road by Kangiwa village, Soba LGA of Kaduna State intercepted one Shede Alh. Maude ‘m’ of Liman Ibada village Soba LGA of Kaduna who was in possession of N820,000.00 to be delivered to a certain Abdullahi Ahmed a.k.a Masara at Kawo flyover bridge. The money was for the purchase of an AK-47 rifle for one Suleiman ‘m’ (surname yet unknown).”

“The said Suleiman is a notorious kidnapper. Both Shede Alh. Maude and Abdullahi Ahmed are in Police net assisting in the investigation while Suleiman is on the run with our Operatives on his trail.”