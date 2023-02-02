Kano Court dissolve Ganduje’s daughter’s 16-year-old marriage

By Bashir Bello, Kano

An Upper Shariah Court sitting in Kano has on Thursday dissolved the 16-year-old marriage of Asiya Ganduje, daughter of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Asiya had approached the court seeking for the dissolution of marriage with her husband, Inuwa Uba on the ground that she is tired and fed up of the marital relationship which produced four children.

The Presiding Judge, Khadi Halliru Aliyu dissolved the marriage while delivering his judgment on the matter on Thursday.

Khadi Aliyu however ordered Ganduje’s daughter to return the N50,000 dowry to her husband, Uba as cost of damage.

The court also struck out Asiya’s husband demand for document of properties which he claimed belongs to him.

Counsel to the plaintiff (Ganduje’s daughter), Ibrahim Nassarawa, said the court gave the judgment based on what is supposed to be the basis of the marriage which is the dowry.

Reacting to the judgment, Lawyer to the husband, Umar I. Umar said they will study the judgment and await the next line of action from his client on whether or not to approach the Court of Appeal on the matter.

He said they tried all possible best to reconcile the relationship especially that she bear four children for him but didn’t yield the desired result.