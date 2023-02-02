Omo-Agege blasts Okowa over power failure in Asaba

.

••Pledges to ensure Asaba wears the looks of a state capital.

Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has censured Delta’s Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for lighting up the Government House and leaving the residents of Asaba and the environs in darkness.

Senator Omo-Agege stated this Wednesday, February 1, when the ongoing ward-to-ward campaigns of APC touched ground at Oko, Okwe and Umuaji-Asaba, all in Oshimil South LGA.

He said Governor Okowa abandoned the 28 megawatts Independent Power Plant, IPP, project initiated by the previous administration and designed to power the entire State capital, in favour of a 5 megawatts IPP only able to power the Government House and Commissioners’ quarters, leaving the entire Asaba metropolis and environs in darkness.

He lamented that Asaba does not wear the fit and proper look of capital even after the state governor has received over 4.2 trillion naira and borrowed so heavily.

“I am very angry, we are all angry at the misgovernance by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the past seven and a half years. This is Asaba, Delta State capital. If for nothing else, we owe Asaba a duty to develop the State capital. Governor Okowa cannot give a satisfactory account of what he has done with over 4.2 trillion naira, yet the State is over-borrowed with no significant Infrastructure on the ground anywhere commensurate to inflow.

“The Osadebey University in Asaba is a signboard because he has not added a block to the former structures of the Anwai campus of Delta State University that he converted to Osadebey University.

“But I commit to you that when I become governor, I will make Asaba wear the proper look of a State capital. I have given this commitment to the Asagba of Asaba. Government House and Commissioners’ quarters that are powered by Governor Okowa do not produce jobs for the people. When I become governor I will revisit the 28 megawatts IPP project to power the entire Asaba and environs so that businesses can operate; so that we can attract investor companies to come in and provide jobs for the youths.”

“I also commit to fixing the yearly flooding which Governor Okowa has neglected to pursue his ill-fated vice presidential ambition. I will tackle the problem using Balloon Technology.”

He said he would fix roads in the State capital and adjoining towns that fall within the Asaba capital territory. “When I become governor, I will construct Oko and Okwe roads. In fact, I have already fixed the Oko 28km road into the NDDC budget and by this time next year it would have been done from Asaba to Oko.”

Earlier on, State Chairman of the APC, Elder Omeni Sobotie, said Okwe was supposed to be part and parcel of Asaba township but because of the wickedness of Governor Okowa, the road to the community is in disrepair. He urged the people to support all candidates of the APC in the elections for a change from the bitter pains inflicted on them by Governor Okowa and the PDP, “because the wickedness of the wicked will soon come to an end.”

Dr Mrs Ngozi Olejeme, former National Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Chairman, told the people that Senator Omo-Agege is a dependable ally who will improve the living standards of the people. She said that as a tested and trusted daughter of the Anioma nation, her choice of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as governor was well thought out, and supported by the people.