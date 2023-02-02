Out-of-school: Stakeholders to raise N500Million endowment fund

…As 2022 Agege day celebrations kicks off February 3

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to address out of school in its environment, stakeholders in Agege have concluded a plan to raise a five hundred million naira in endowment fund to alleviate poverty among the indigents in the area.

In a press conference organised to herald the Year 2022 Agege Day Celebrations which kicks off on Friday, February 3 to February 14, 2023, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Afolabi Ayantayo stated although the event ought to have been held in December 2022, that it was postponed to February 2023 due to unforeseen circumstances.

He added that the event would feature the launch of the N500,000,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira) Agege Education Endowment Fund on February 14, 2023, when the grand finale party would hold at Agege Stadium.

The celebrations, he said, encompass all aspects of the lives of the Agege people namely, religious, cultural, social, education, and sports, and are scheduled to begin on Friday, February 3, 2022 with

Special Jumat Service at Markaz Central Mosque, Markaz Street, Agege, Lagos by 1:00 pm.

This, he said, would be followed by awareness rallies across the length and breadth of Agege town by artistes of various musical genres and theatre practitioners and followed by other line up events including Miss Agege Beauty Pageant, Novelty match and final football match.

While the grand finale is fixed for Tuesday February 14 at Agege Stadium with Fuji Music superstar, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1) performing.

Also performing is Hip Hop artiste, Small Doctor.

Ayantayo said further that Agege town has grown over the past century from an ancestral settlement to a cosmopolitan township, attracting settlers from within and outside the country, with estimated population standing at over a million people.

He stated that the Committee was set up to implement the various programs that have been slated for the celebrations, “and we, members of the Committee have decided to launch our programs and schedules before the world so that everyone might rejoice and celebrate with us.

“In celebrating Agege Day 2022, all hands are on deck to guarantee a hitch-free celebration that will educate, entertain, illuminate and excite the entire populace and well-wishers who will be welcomed to felicitate with us from across the world. We have hordes of accomplished Agege indigenes in the diaspora who are looking forward to felicitating with the rest of us that are home-based,” he said.

According to him, with the advent of democracy, “especially in the last twenty-three years, the township has begun to count its blessings in terms of infrastructural, social and economic development, not leaving out the political and communal cohesion that have brought peace, tranquillity and progress to the town.”

“The present administration of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has further improved on past administrations’ investments into various sectors of the social lives of the people of Agege, be it education, security, infrastructure, poverty alleviation, health, transportation and a host of others.

“In the area of infrastructural development, the people of Agege will not forget in a hurry, the completion and commissioning of the iconic Pen Cinema Bridge which has gone a long way in resolving the harrowing experience commuters used to endure prior to its construction.

“In the area of education, Agege children have benefited immensely from the statewide Eko Excel Program meant to improve the standard of teaching and monitoring of primary school teachers for premium performances and which, in the same token has rubbed off on Lagos pupils.

“The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Ajayi Obasa has become the brand ambassador of our humble town.

“Obasa has, through his political accomplishments injected much of the development the people of Agege are enjoying into the town by soliciting the support of the Executive arm and other entities, including non government organizations (NGO) and other business concerns into making direct investments in Agege, measures that have had direct impacts in the lives of the people of the town.

“Agege has equally produced many other prominent personalities too numerous to mention, from all walks of life names of whom this Committee is going to reel out and confer with various categories of prizes and awards in recognition of their contributions to our motherland, Agege.

“In taking stocks of the struggles of the past, and modest achievements recorded so far, we, the people of Agege have decided to celebrate our journey, our resilience, our conquests, our strides and our victory over adversities, our unity over disunity, the forbearance, bravery and undying spirit of survival, of never losing hope, and of the belief in a better future,” he said.