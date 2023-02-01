Plateau CP counts gains of community policing as RULAAC inaugurates forum

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – As attractive as the concept of intelligence-led policing or technology-driven policing is, no police agency can succeed without the consent, support, and trust of the citizens they are engaged to protect.

This was the view of the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka who reiterated the need for Community Policing which he acknowledged has been effective in addressing identified security threats in many crime situations in Plateau State.

The CP spoke on Thursday in Jos during the inauguration of the Police Stakeholders Partnership and Accountability Forum/capacity building for Human Rights monitors in Plateau State, organized by the Rule of Law and Accountability Center, RULAAC in collaboration with Open Society Initiative for West Africa, OSIWA.

The Police Stakeholders Partnership and Accountability Forum is one of the projects of the

RULAAC aimed at providing a platform for interaction between the Police and diverse groups to jointly take action on safety, security, and justice issues in the State.

The CP in his address appreciated RULAAC for sharing in the Police reform vision, particularly in Community Policing, and expressed optimism that the training will effectively address the human capacity gap that has over the years limited the ability of some of the Police personnel to perform optimally and professionally.

His words, “Community Policing which emphasizes citizens’ engagement in the process of identifying, dissecting and prioritizing threats to communal values, partnering to develop strategies to address the threats, and building trust to undertake actions directed at mitigating them, has been a practical approach adopted by the Nigeria Police Force in recent times.

“Community Policing is a policing approach described as a philosophy, managerial style, and organizational strategy that promotes better police-community partnerships and more proactive problem solving with the community. I am delighted to note that the strategies, jointly developed partnerships between the strategic community actors, and the Police in Plateau State have been effective in addressing identified security threats in many crime situations.

“A more significant outcome of the initiative is the enhanced trust between the communities and the Police and a renewed determination to embrace the police as ‘their police’ who are committed to serving them. In consequence, there has been a remarkable increase in the volume and quality of pieces of criminal information shared by Plateau residents with our local strategic security aid groups and these have been optimally utilized to take the anti-crime war to the doorsteps of the criminals with resounding success…

“To underscore the strategic importance of community policing as the most potent strategy for internal security governance, as attractive as the concepts of intelligence-led policing or technology-driven policing could be, the reality remains that no police agency either in the advanced or developing climes can succeed in its mandate without the consent, support, and trust of the citizens they are engaged to serve and protect regardless of how well equipped, trained or motivated they may be…”

He also urged the citizens not to infringe on the rights of the Police officers but to treat them with respect as they are first human beings before being Police personnel.

Also speaking, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chrysantus Ahmadu, represented by the Ministry’s Acting Director, Legal Drafting, Becklang Shetak commended the efforts at fostering understanding among stakeholders working for the

administration of the criminal justice system in the State.

In a presentation titled the Role of Civil Society Organisations in Monitoring, Reporting, Documentation, and Advocacy the State Coordinator, of the National Human Rights Commission Mrs. Grace Pam described accuracy as the backbone and basis of good reports as it would influence government and public opinion.

Earlier, the Executive Director of RULAAC, Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma explained the aim of the community access to justice and criminal justice interactive project was to “facilitate the coordination and projection of the voices of communities affected by insecurity and to promote their involvement in designing and implementing workable solutions to insecurity in their communities and to enhance access to justice to the poor and most vulnerable groups who are unequally and disproportionately affected by a dysfunctional criminal justice system.”

He added that the project also considers the need to empower citizens to monitor, share information with the police, and report incidents in their communities and stressed the organizations chosen as members of the forum were carefully selected to “facilitate the process of building partnership and engagement with the police to improve security, human rights observance and justice in the State.”

Goodwill messages were received from the Nigeria Police Force, NHRC, the CSOs, the media, community groups, and other stakeholders as the event equally witnessed a question and answer session moderated by the Chairman of the event, Professor Pam Sha, represented by Dr. Theophilus Danjuma, all of NIPSS.