Polls: No opposition for Sanwo-Olu — Akosile

Sanwo-Olu

.

.Says contestants are jesters, comedians

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile has said his principal, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu has no opposition in the state for the re-election bid ahead of the March 11 governorship election in the state.

Akosile described those contesting against Governor Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress APC, governorship candidate in next month’s gubernatorial poll as mere “comedians, jesters, and boys who just want people to notice them.”

Speaking during a television programme on “2023 General Election, Focus on Lagos State Politics,” yesterday, Akosile said Sanwo-Olu’s image has gotten to a stage that international bodies are struggling to have him for talks, and therefore the Governor cannot “debate on the same podium with people who don’t care about the lives of Lagosians.”

Akosile who was a guest on the programme also took a swipe at a governorship candidate for unleashing terror on the citizens of Lagos State.

He said: “I don’t see opposition in Lagos. Unfortunately, I just see some jesters. I see some comedians. I see some boys who just want people to notice them.

“Somebody asked me in a WhatsApp group why the governor didn’t go for a debate. I said ‘which debate? To debate with who?’

“Apart from the fact that the state government decided against that (the debate), because some guys who jumped from APC to PDP feel that the best way to get into media reckoning is by unleashing terror on the citizens of Lagos State. That is not the kind of character that we want to sit down with. That is not the kind of person that we want to debate with.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu’s image has gotten to a stage, where international bodies are struggling to have him for talks. So, why will he debate on the same podium with people who don’t care about the lives of Lagosians?

“I saw a video where people carry guns in broad daylight. We say no. This is not the kind of politics that we want to play. So, there is no opposition.

“I know there is another young man, who speaks very good English. He has a gift of oratory, but maybe that one can start from a local government. Give him a supervisor.”

Akosile, who rolled out some of the landmark achievements and iconic projects delivered by the Sanwo-Olu-led administration based on the six pillars’ THEMES development agenda for Greater Lagos, said Sanwo-Olu deserved a second term having delivered his campaign promises to Lagos residents and with further assurance to do more if re-elected.

He said one of the rare qualities possessed by Sanwo-Olu is his penchant for keeping promises.

“He told us that his government would continue with projects he met on the ground and that’s exactly what he has done,” Akosile said.