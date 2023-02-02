President Buhari condoles with family of ex-PDM chair, Farouk Abdulazeez

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with family of the founding Chairman of Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), Farouk Abdulazeez, who passed on Wednesday.

The President condoles with the Government and people of Kogi State, friends and political associates of the political leader whose sacrifices and contributions to democracy and development in the country will always be remembered.

President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will receive his soul and comfort the family.