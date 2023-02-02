Redesigned Naira: Ogun monarchs commend CBN over extension of deadline

Godwin Emefiele

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona have commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for considering the interest of the common man and extending the deadline for the swapping of the old Naira notes to the newly redesigned notes.

The traditional also pledged to support and encourage their subjects at the grassroots to embrace the cashless policy of the apex bank, emphasizing that such remains “the best for the economic development of the country”.

The traditional rulers gave the commendation while speaking separately in their palaces when the Ogun State team of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) visited them, as parts of the ongoing nationwide sensitization programme on the newly redesigned Naira notes and cashless policy.

Led by the Abeokuta Branch Controller, Wahab Oseni, the CBN monitoring team visited the royal fathers as part of the strategies to co-opt the traditional institutions in the advocacy, aimed at mobilizing the people at the grassroots to embrace the cashless economy being championed by the apex bank and also sensitize them on how to swap their old currencies for the new ones even without operating bank account.

Speaking at the Alake’s palace, Oseni said, the CBN higher authority, which commissioned his team for the task was of the strong conviction that it would not be completed without carrying along, the traditional institution because of their closeness to the people at the grassroot.

“The traditional institution will always help us because you at the grassroots can help us talk to our people generally and that’s why the exercise can never be completed without visiting the palaces”.

But while addressing the CBN team, Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo disclosed that he and other traditional rulers in the State were initially not satisfied with the CBN’s initial stance on the old Naira notes swapping.

Oba Gbadebo disclosed that he and other traditional rulers in the state had concluded that the CBN’s economic policy that was lacking human face would not succeed, not until the CBN’s team’s explanations and sensitization followed.

“We are going to encourage our people that the cashless society is the best for them. They can buy anything and transfer money to whoever they’re buying from. You don’t have to carry cash every where”.

“We always pray for your success because your success is our success too. We are not so happy about the devaluation of the naira particularly in the last few years. Then the worst thing was this currency exchange that we are doing and you insisted that you’re not going to change the date”.

“Election is coming and there’s problem of fuel; problem of obtaining our PVCs, then we add the currency swapping burden to it in which people were unable to spend money”.

“We don’t want to be carrying cash around, cashless policy is what we want. Consider us as your friends and we will tell all our people. What you are doing is in their own interests too”.