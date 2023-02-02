Some APC members working for weak candidate like Atiku – Fani-Kayode

The Director of Special Media Projects & Operations & New Media, Tinubu/Shettima Pres. Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode said some members of his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC may be working for what he described as weak presidential candidates, particularly Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Fani-Kayode stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict, on Wednesday.

He said, “All these distractions are very disturbing because we are working hard but people are working night and day in order to create obstacles on our path to make sure that this transition does not go smoothly.

“My own view is that some are but I don’t see how that is going to go well, given the fact that the opposition is so weak. I’m saying that some of them may be working for candidates I consider weak like Atiku.”

Recall that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state had earlier claimed that there are some elements in the Presidential Villa seeking the defeat of the party’s flag bearer in this month’s poll.

But, Fani-Kayode said the reason for all that is happening currently is to enrage not just the ruling party but the political class.

He, however, said, Tinubu will prevail and will be elected president, regardless of what the so-called elements do.