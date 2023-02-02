Southwest ‘ll succeed Buhari  —Tinubu

.

– Pledges to tackle incessant strike in tertiary institution

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the southwest will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as President of the country.

Tinubu who spoke in Yoruba at the Osun state presidential campaign rally held at Freedom Park, Osogbo, the region collaborate with the north to elect a northern president, hence, the southwest will succeed the present administration.

He added that fuel and currency scarcity will deter the masses from voting him as president on February 25.

“We collaborated with them (North) to elect a president of northern extraction, this time, we (southwest) will succeed them.

Despite the ongoing fuel and currency scarcity in the country, the people will still thronged the various polling units across the country to elect APC. The places where we are going to vote is not far from our houses. We will trek to the place. Wherever they put the ballot boxes, we will get there and we will vote and emerge victorious

“Nobody smash the seed from a palm nut by being gentlemanly. We are not bastard. We were the one that put them there and we will be the one to succeed them.

“If you say you want to frustrate us, we have come a long way and no matter what you, we will remain steadfast. We are grateful for the way you trooped out for us”, he said.

Speaking on job opportunities for the unemployed, Tinubu, who addressed the rally on the bus due to the crowd, said his administration will create register for the unemployed, those seeking vocation to ensure that everyone is adequately taken care of.

“All the youths searching for job will get a job. I want to assure you that whoever want to learn a craft will do so conveniently. We will establish companies for our children who couldn’t gain admission.

“We will re-enact the Lagos strategy in Nigeria, we will create job opportunities for our teeming unemployed youths. We will ensure that those seeking vocational skills learn their desired skills conveniently.

“For those who are in school, call me bastard if you spend more than four years. You will use four years to finish your studies. We will lend those who are not financially capable money. Whatever your school fees is, we will pay it. No child of the poor will be left out. We are all equal”, said Tinubu.

While applauding the people of Osun for trooping out en masse, he assured them of returning to the state to jubilate with them on their anticipated governorship victory.

“We will still come back here to celebrate with you on your imminent victory, you will not suffer in vain.

“The children of the defaulters who taught they can steal the government, just keep laughing at them. They were tested with little opportunity but what they are doing is threatening the people of the state with violence.

“This is not the first time that we will fight for our rights in court. We spend more than 3 years fighting for Rauf Aregbesola’s mandate and we won”, the presidential hopeful added.

Some of the dignitaries at the rally include Governors of Lagos, Ogun, Kano, and Ekiti states Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, Abdullahi Ganduje, Biodun Oyebamiji, Ondo Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, Oyo governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin, former Ekiti and Osun states governors, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Adegboyega Oyetola, APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore among others.