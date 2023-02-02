Tragedy: Apprentice murders master, dumps corpse inside well in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An apprentice, Josiah Godwin has allegedly murdered his master, Savior Joseph, and dumped his corpse in a well at Imafon Community, in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Sources alleged that the deceased reportedly smashed the telephone of the 20 year old apprentice on the floor over a dispute at a construction site, where they were both working.

The elder brother of the deceased, Odey Julius Ogbaji, told newsmen that body of his 27-year-old brother was found four days ago in a well at the site where the deceased and the apprentice went to work at Imafon Community.

Julius said that “Last week Tuesday, the deceased called me in the morning and we spoke for some minutes.

” But on Wednesday, I tried his number but couldn’t get through, I thought he had a flat battery, until Saturday that I was called by another younger brother of mine that efforts to reach the deceased had been abortive.

“Afterwards, the deceased apprentice was contacted. When they got the boy, they asked him about the whereabouts of his master and he said his boss woke him up at night, collected his phone smatch it on the floor and began to beat him and later asked him to sleep.

“He said, the following day, he decided to leave the site. So, we asked him, how will he wake up in the morning without seeing your boss and you left the site? He said, he thought his master went to the toilet when he left.

“When we checked the phone he said to have been smashed on the floor by the deceased, there was no scratch on it. Aside that the phone was switched off

Also, an in-law to the deceased, Mr Ogar Julius, said the suspect has been arrested and transferred to the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID), at the Policy headquarters, Akure.

The state police spokesperson , Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the killing of the master by the apprentice.

Odunlami said that police detectives have commenced investigations.