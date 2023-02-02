Troops dislodge bandits, rescue 30 kidnapped victims in Kaduna 

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

A fighting patrol from 1 Div of the Nigeria Army have dislodged bandits on the Kaduna- Birnin-Gwari highway and rescued 30 kidnapped victims.

Spokesperson of the 1 Div, Lt.Col Musa Yahaya said the troops on Thursday 2 February 2023 had an engagement with the armed bandits kidnapping commuters at Manini village along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road.

According to him, “the troops who were escorting the the Chief of Defence Training and Operations ,Maj Gen SE Udonwa who was on operational visits to Operation Whirl Punch Headquarters in Birnin Gwari, engaged the bandits and overpowered them forcing the criminal element to withdraw in disarray.”

” The gallant troops rescued 30 kidnapped victims, recovered 2 motorcycles and immediately cleared the highway for free flow of vehicular traffic. The rescued victims were escorted to Udawa and Birnin Gwari to continue their journey.”

“The Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj Gen SE Udonwa, has commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience,” he said.