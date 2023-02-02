We recorded 167% increase in crypto trading in 2022 – Okoye, Emsxchange CEO

Despite general fears regarding the drop in value of digital currency, cryptocurrency trading firm, Emsxchange has found a way to remain on the upward trend, improving on a trading record from the previous business year.

After an impressive outing in 2021 that saw the firm amass a trade volume amounting to over $3 million just one year after it began operation, it witnessed a 167 % increase in the following year 2022 that took trading to a cumulative of over $8 million.

Exexutive Director of Emsxchange, Emmanuel Okoye said the increase was as a result of sheer resilience and thorough knowledge of what it takes to be in the ecosystem.

“Emsxchange has been doing wonders when it comes to buying and selling cryptocurrencies and giftcards. We boast of transparency and swift transactions.

“Cumulatively, we have traded over $8 million, 167% increase from our 2021 record where we traded $3 million.

“We began operation in 2020, and to think that we have achieved this much is just two years is quite inspiring,” He said

Emsxchange is based in Owerri, Imo State capital.