We won’t release university ground for Atiku’s campaign – UNIPORT

…says institution not political ground

By Davies Iheamnachor

The management of the University of Port Harcourt has said it is not considering releasing the university premises to Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Council for its mega rally in Rivers State.

The management noted that it has not authorized the use of any part of the school environment for any political party activities, describing the online publication announcing such development as false and baseless.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Dr Sam Kpenu, however, urged the public to discountenance such publication, warning the originators of the falsehood to desist forthwith.

Kpenu said: “The Management wishes to state as follows: That Management has not authorized any political campaign rally at the University.

“That the University is not a political ground for political campaigns. And that it is not contemplating releasing its facility to the Atiku Campaign Council.

The Public is, therefore, called upon to discountenance this deliberate falsehood aimed at tarnishing the towering reputation of the University as it is simply a figment of the imagination of the author.”

He added that the development has officially been reported to law enforcement agencies for appropriate action.