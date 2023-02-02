You must account for what you got as 13% derivation to Deltans before May, Clark tells Okowa

…Says he must Resign as Atiku’s running mate

…Demands apology to Southern govs, others

By Henry Umoru

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has asked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to give account of what he got as 13 percent Derivation to the people of Delta State before May this year.

According to the elder statesman, Governor Okowa would be dragged to court to explain what accrued to the state as the Chief Executive.

Clark has also asked Ifeanyi Okowa, the running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for the February 25 poll to step down.

Addressing Journalists on Wednesday at his Asokoro residence in Abuja, the Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF and Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) in a letter dated February 2, 2023, addressed to Governor Okowa, said that the Governor and Atiku will not win the presidency on joint ticket.

Clark who noted that Okowa went contrary to the resolutions of southern governors and other stakeholders that no politician from the South should accept to be running mate to a northerner and particularly, Atiku Abubakar, accused the Governor of using money belonging to Delta people to fund his campaign with Atiku, and asked the governor to publicly apologise to the people of the south and withdraw from the race.

Part of the letter read, “Today, I say with certainty that you are more dictatorial than any other Military administrator that has administered Delta State since its creation in 1991.

“I can therefore understand why you have deliberately and immorally betrayed your colleagues of Southern Nigeria and the people for your own selfish ambition by wanting to land on a safer ground by accepting to serve as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“No, by God’s grace your prayer will not be answered. Perhaps, you have forgotten the gravity of the offence you have committed against the people of Southern Nigeria.

“In order to cover your nefarious plot, you voluntarily induced everyone to host a meeting of the 17 Southern governors in Government House Asaba on Tuesday 11th May 2021. You gave them a very good reception and provided them a secretariat that drafted the communiqué under your supervision, which was ably read by the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

“It was indeed a bombshell, as you collectively demanded for Southern Presidency and insisted that none of you should accept to be a Vice President.

“Shortly afterwards, the Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), which I lead, gave the governor’s declaration 100% support and declared that no Southern serving governors, Legislators or Politicians should accept to be running mate, particularly to Atiku Abubakar.

“The 17 governors later met again in Lagos and Enugu to affirm the decision taken in your Government House Asaba. Little did we know that you were using this to perfect your secret plan to be running mate to Atiku Abubakar from the very beginning.

“We are therefore not surprised that you directed all the delegates from Delta State not to vote for Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State or Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State who are your neighbours but instead, they voted massively for Atiku Abubakar during the PDP Presidential Primaries last year.

“It would be recalled in 2007, that Delta State finances were used in funding part of the election of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua through the directive of President Olusegun Obasanjo. We were therefore not surprised when you too have decided to finance Atiku Abubakar with Delta People’s money because; there is nobody to challenge you. I repeat, you will not succeed.

“It is therefore in your own interest to openly apologise to your colleagues of both APC and PDP whom you deceived in taking a decision you never believed in. After your unreserved apology to your people and Southern Nigeria, you should step down your ambition of becoming Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP. There your honour lies.”